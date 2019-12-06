State restores funds for Kent Co. foster care program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Supplemental bills were passed by the state, one included restoring funds for West Michigan Partnership for Children, who oversees the foster care system in Kent County.

WMPC was stripped of its $2 million in state funding. during budget negotiations in November. The organization that launched in 2017 was going to have to transfer its case load back to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, who previous oversaw foster care in Kent County.

WMPC announced the news in a Facebook post Thursday, saying how they are excited to continue enhancing the foster care system in Michigan.

