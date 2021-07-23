State Rep. Posthumus pleads guilty to OWI, sentenced to jail

A still image taken from dashcam video shows state Rep. Bryan Posthumus’ April 30, 2021, arrest for drunken driving after a crash.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan state representative will spend 15 days behind bars for drunkenly crashing his car.

Rep. Bryan Posthumus, R-Cannon Township, pleaded guilty Friday to operating while intoxicated. He was sentenced to 15 days in jail, 15 days community service and 24 months of probation, according to court documents.

The police report shows Posthumus rolled his 2007 Jeep Cherokee on McCabe Avenue near 4 Mile Road in Ada Township on Friday, April 30. He refused medical attention.

Dashboard and body camera video from the Kent County Sheriff’s Department shows Posthumus was cooperative with a sheriff’s deputy leading up to his arrest.

Posthumus obeyed and complied with all the field sobriety tests he was asked to complete. He was asked to take a breathalyzer test. The deputy told him he blew a .12. The legal limit in Michigan is .08.

Shortly after his arrest, Posthumus released a statement apologizing and promising he was going to get help.



Posthumus was also arrested in 2013 for OWI.