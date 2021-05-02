State Rep. Posthumus arrested for OWI, issues apology

OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — State Rep. Bryan Posthumus, R-Cannon Township, was arrested for suspicion of operating while intoxicated after crashing his car.

The single-car crash happened Friday evening in Oakfield Township, when his car went off the road and hit a mailbox and then rolled over, a representative for Posthumus said in a Saturday release. No one was in the car with him.

He was taken to the hospital for possible injuries. A blood alcohol test showed his blood alcohol level as .13%, over the legal limit of .08%, the release said.

They said he was also arrested for OWI January of 2013.

He issued an apology in the release: