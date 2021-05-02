State Rep. Posthumus arrested for OWI, issues apology

OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — State Rep. Bryan Posthumus, R-Cannon Township, was arrested for suspicion of operating while intoxicated after crashing his car.
The single-car crash happened Friday evening in Oakfield Township, when his car went off the road and hit a mailbox and then rolled over, a representative for Posthumus said in a Saturday release. No one was in the car with him.
He was taken to the hospital for possible injuries. A blood alcohol test showed his blood alcohol level as .13%, over the legal limit of .08%, the release said.
They said he was also arrested for OWI January of 2013.
He issued an apology in the release:
“I am deeply disappointed in myself for putting other people in jeopardy by driving while intoxicated. There is no excuse for what happened, and I take full and complete responsibility for my actions. I should never have tried to drive after drinking alcohol. To my family, friends, colleagues, and constituents who I serve, I sincerely apologize and ask forgiveness.
“It is clear to me that I have a drinking problem, and I need help. I am going to immediately begin attending alcoholics anonymous meetings and make AA an important part of my life. I am grateful that no one else was injured because of my mistake. I will work very hard to regain the trust, respect, and support of my loved ones, my fellow state representatives, and the wonderful citizens in my district. I never again want to embarrass myself or others through my actions.”