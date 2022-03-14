State Police train on body cameras

MSP troopers at the Grand Rapids Post are training on the use of body worn cameras. (March 14, 2022)

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — The next time you’re pulled over by a Michigan State Police trooper, you may be on camera.

Troopers at the Grand Rapids Post are training on the use of body worn cameras this week. By year’s end, 1,700 cameras are expected to be deployed throughout the state.

“We’ve got to make sure it’s on. We’ve got to make sure it’s charged. It’s just another tool in our tool belt,” MSP Sgt. Matt Rogers said. “Every trooper is now wrapping their head around…the fact that we’re going to have these body cameras.”

About 60 troopers at the Grand Rapids Post are training on the use of the cameras, the latest in the ongoing effort to answer to the public’s cry for more accountability from police.

“We have no problem showing what we do on a daily basis. We’ve taken every step we possibly can to show our transparency and it’s just going to continue with this,” Rogers said.

Troopers from the 5th District, which covers Southwest Michigan, trained last week. By early next month, troopers in the 6th District, which includes Grand Rapids and a large portion of West and Central Michigan, will be trained on everything from uploading video footage to when to turn them on and turn them off.

“Most of our traffic stops, domestics…something where you know someone could go to jail. There’s going to be something hands on, have the cameras rolling. If in doubt, turn it on,” MSP Sgt. Roger Hunt, who heads up technology efforts for MSP, told the class.

“Or if they’re in an investigation of a sensitive nature. Such as interviewing a victim of a crime, they can turn that camera off if that individual request that that not be recorded,” 6th District Public Information Officer Lt. Michelle Robinson said. “We want to make sure that the public has trust in us. And this is just one more tool that helps build the trust between the public and the policing agencies.”

Anyone who carries a state police badge and handles initial call responses, from detective sergeant down to trooper, will wear a camera. The cameras will be synced to patrol vehicle dash cams, which are also being upgraded.

By May of last year, more than 30 West Michigan police departments had body camera, including Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and Muskegon.

For MSP, buying the equipment, storage and other services needed for the 1,700 cameras that will be assigned to troopers had to go through the governor’s office and the legislature.

“So, we have a few more steps that we have to go through. And we’re very, very thankful that through the governor’s office and through the legislature, both those have approved this funding,” Robinson said.

The nearly $6 million price tag for cameras and related equipment and services, including cloud storage, was covered by $3.8 million from the state budget and $2 million from a federal grant.

MSP plans to upgrade the cameras every two to three years, based on technology changes.