State police investigating crash near Rockford

OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a serious crash near Rockford Sunday afternoon.

Michigan State Police said the crash happened on M-57 near the intersection of Wabasis Ave NE.

M-57 is closed between Harvard Ave NE and Heintzelman Road NE as authorities investigate and work to clear the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

Aero Med was called to the scene of a crash.

State police did not release any additional information surrounding the crash but said it would provide more details in a later release.

