State police investigating crash near Rockford

Kent County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a serious crash near Rockford Sunday afternoon.

Michigan State Police said the crash happened on M-57 near the intersection of Wabasis Ave NE.

M-57 is closed between Harvard Ave NE and Heintzelman Road NE as authorities investigate and work to clear the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

Aero Med was called to the scene of a crash.

State police did not release any additional information surrounding the crash but said it would provide more details in a later release.

Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links