State police investigate deadly crash near Rockford

Kent County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash near Rockford Tuesday morning.

Michigan State Police said the deadly crash happened on Belding Road near the intersection of Bonita Vista Court NE.

Belding Road is closed between Blakely Drive NE and Egypt Valley Avenue NE as authorities investigate and work to clear the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

State police did not release any additional information surrounding the crash but said it would provide more details on its Twitter account, @MSPWestMI, when it becomes available.

Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links