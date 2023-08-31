WALKER, Mich. — Michigan State Police troopers will be ramping up patrols looking for impaired drivers over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The MSP post in Walker says additional patrols will be working through the weekend for the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

Spl/Lt. Michelle Robinson says Labor Day should not be overlooked as a time with more drunk drivers on the road.

“Any holiday when you do have individuals that are gathering, and especially the Labor Day Holiday weekend where individuals are doing their last summer celebration,” Robinson said.

The funding for the patrols is provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning.

Last year there were 9,331 crashes involving alcohol with 322 resulting in fatalities. The MSP Criminal Justice Information Center said 2,452 crashes involved drugs and 249 had fatalities. Eleven people were killed in Michigan traffic crashes over the 2022 Labor Day holiday.

The consequences can be severe, going beyond court fines and legal fees.

“The charges would be dependent upon the prosecutor’s office but it could be, you could be charged with a felony,” Robinson said.

“It isn’t just extra patrols for the Michigan State Police but also local and county units are provided this funding opportunity as well,” Robinson said.

Troopers say they are also seeing an increase in people driving under the influence of marijuana.

“Even though marijuana is legal in the state, it’s not legal to drive under the impairment of that,” Robinson said.

MSP wants people to make a plan to get home and utilize ridesharing services or designated drivers if they will be drinking.

“We want to have everyone be able to enjoy this holiday weekend and not have it be a tragic one,” Robinson said.