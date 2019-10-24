State police ID man killed in US-131 crash

A traffic backup on northbound US-131 near 14 Mile Road in Algoma Township Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have released the name of the man who was killed in a crash on US-131 in Kent County Wednesday.

Michigan State Police identified the victim as 24-year-old Patrick Alan Ream of Cedar Springs.

The crash happened early Wednesday morning on US-131 north of 14 Mile Road in Algoma Township between Cedar Springs and Rockford.

Ream was heading northbound on US-131 when he lost control of his pickup truck, went off the road and struck several trees. He was airlifted to the hospital where he later died, according to state police.

The crash remains under investigation.