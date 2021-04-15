State police ID 3 killed in fiery crash near Wyoming

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have released the names of the three people who were killed in a crash near Wyoming Saturday night.

Michigan State Police identified the driver as 49-year-old Lisa Baweja, of Hudsonville, and the passengers as 50-year-old Brian Gould, of Wayland, and 30-year-old Andrew Segovia, of Jenison.

The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes at Byron Center Avenue in Byron Township, south of Wyoming.

State police said the Chevrolet Silverado left the right side of the road and hit the exit sign for Byron Center Avenue. The truck then burst into flame.

Firefighters hurried to put it out but could not save the three people inside the truck.

As of Thursday, state police said the crash remains under investigation.