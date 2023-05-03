SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The state has suspended the license of a Cedar Springs-area home child care, saying a man assaulted his wife while children were in their care.

The suspension of Thomas Cronkright and his wife’s day care on Solon Street NE near Division Avenue NE in Solon Township went into effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs’ Child Care Licensing Bureau said it found the couple failed to provide appropriate care and supervision at all times, failed to act in a manner that is conducive to the welfare of children and failed to store ammunition separately from firearms.

The state said Cronkright assaulted his wife on May 1. There were three children at the home day care at the time.

The suspension order says the night before the assault Cronkright used meth while in the home. Then around 6:30 a.m. on May 1, Cronkright became upset with his wife over something on her phone. He slammed her head into a chair and diaper-changing table, then hit her in the face with her phone while threatening to kill her, the document says.

Thomas Cronkright continued to assault her and then went to grab a shotgun, the suspension order continues. She was bleeding and picked up a child. That’s when he pointed the gun at her and the child, according to the order.

The woman left the house with the child while Cronkright continued to point the gun at her and threaten her life before driving away in his car, the order said. She went to a neighbor’s house to hide in the garage while the neighbors called the police. The other two children were left inside the house, according to the order.

The order says Kent County sheriff’s deputies were called to the house around 7:30 a.m. but could not get inside because dogs inside were acting aggressively. Animal control was called to subdue the dogs before deputies could get inside to get the two other children.

Cronkright was arrested that day for felony assault and aggravated domestic violence and taken to the Kent County jail, according to the order.

His wife was taken to the hospital, where she was treated for her injuries.

There are no reports that any children were injured.

The investigation discovered that the couple had started using drugs in August 2022. They received their license to operate a group child care home for up to 12 children in June 2020, according to the state.