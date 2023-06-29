BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Special Olympics Michigan is a winner in the upcoming state budget.

Michigan lawmakers earmarked $5 million for the organization’s Unified Sports & Inclusion Center on 68th Street west of S. Division Avenue in Byron Township, south of Grand Rapids.

The heart of the 127,000-square-foot complex is the auditorium. It’s a place where Special Olympians can share in their friendships and victories. But the 1950s-era auditorium is an obstacle.

“The seats are from the 1970s where everything is close together, and we want to make it a truly universally accessible theater,” President and CEO of Special Olympics Michigan Tim Hileman said.

The state money approved Wednesday will make the auditorium more accessible and upgrade the technology.

“This venture is not just about the building, but about really taking universal accessibility to the next level,” Hileman said.

The auditorium is one of several projects underway at the former South Christian High School, which Special Olympics nought in 2019. The changes, funded by other sources, include a large sports complex behind the school that will offer everything from soccer fields to pickleball courts to bocce ball lanes.

The mission of the Unified Sports & Inclusion Center is just as the name implies: to bring Special Olympians from across the state together alongside community partners for sports, training and wellness programs and to create models for the rest of the state.

“We’ve got 13 organizational partners providing such innovation and programs and services and efficiencies,” Hileman said. “That’s one of the things that we’re really proud about, is that the dollars, the investment that are made in this building is really amplified 10-fold.”