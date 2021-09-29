State allocates $4 million for Kent Co. Sustainable Business Park

Kent County

The location of the Sustainable Business Park.

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The state has allocated $4 million for a Sustainable Business Park near Byron Center.

The Sustainable Business Park will be built on 250 acres next to the South Kent Landfill in Byron Center. It will aim to cut down on waste.

The money, which comes from the budget of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, will be used to help with infrastructure at the park, the Kent County Department of Public Works said in a Wednesday release. It said the first phase of developing infrastructure will cost around $19 million.

The plan is to have an anchor tenant at the park that will receive all waste that currently goes to the landfill. It will then separate it and give components of it to other tenants to use and recycle.

