Start Garden brings back $300K in grants to support entrepreneurs

Kent County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
start garden 020915_75515

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Starting Monday, entrepreneurs can submit pitches to Start Garden’s 100 competition, which will distribute $300,000 among 100 start-ups.

Pitches from anyone, anywhere can be submitted in 100-second videos to 100.startgarden.com.

Start Garden, a West Michigan-based organization that backs new business ideas, will choose 100 of the applicants to get $1,000. The 100 finalists will be announced Aug. 3.

They will be invited to a demo day Oct 2, where they’ll compete to be among 10 start-ups given $20,000.

Last year, the organization gave grants to 68 Kent County entrepreneurs whose businesses were threatened by coronavirus closures. It was called “The 100 Comeback,” a revamped version of the annual Start Garden 100 competition.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Growing Grand Rapids and Beyond

More Growing Grand Rapids and beyond

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links