Start Garden brings back $300K in grants to support entrepreneurs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Starting Monday, entrepreneurs can submit pitches to Start Garden’s 100 competition, which will distribute $300,000 among 100 start-ups.

Pitches from anyone, anywhere can be submitted in 100-second videos to 100.startgarden.com.

Start Garden, a West Michigan-based organization that backs new business ideas, will choose 100 of the applicants to get $1,000. The 100 finalists will be announced Aug. 3.

They will be invited to a demo day Oct 2, where they’ll compete to be among 10 start-ups given $20,000.

Last year, the organization gave grants to 68 Kent County entrepreneurs whose businesses were threatened by coronavirus closures. It was called “The 100 Comeback,” a revamped version of the annual Start Garden 100 competition.