Staples shutting down store near Kentwood

A March 5, 2020 photo shows the Staples store near Kalamazoo Avenue and I-96 that’s closing in April.

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Staples is shuttering its store near Kentwood.

The manager of the store off Kalamazoo Avenue near I-96 in Gaines Township confirmed the impending closure Thursday.

She said the store would close April 3, but she declined to elaborate as to what triggered the closure until next week’s official announcement.

An employee of Staples said they knew the shutdown was coming “for quite a while,” and that employees are getting severance packages or opportunities to work at other Staples locations.

The Grand Rapids area is home to two other Staples stores located on 28th Street in Cascade Township and off Ivanrest Avenue SW near RiverTown Crossings mall in Grandville.