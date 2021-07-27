Stan’s Tacos expanding: Where 3 new restaurants will open

An image from Stan’s Tacos’ Facebook page shows the updated sign atop the restaurant on Wilson Avenue NW in Walker.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated Morning Belle would become a Stan’s Tacos. We regret this error, which has since been corrected.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids’ first Morning Belle restaurant will soon share its space with Stan’s Tacos.

Meritage Hospitality Group announced the change Tuesday. The Stan’s Tacos half of the restaurant is expected to open this fall.

Located on East Beltline Avenue between Knapp and Leonard streets NE, the restaurant operated as Twisted Rooster before reopening as Morning Belle in September 2019. It will also house the fourth Stan’s Tacos in West Michigan.

The original Stan’s Tacos opened on Wilson Avenue near Lake Michigan Drive NW in Walker in 2018. Meritage Hospitality Group said the restaurant, known then as Stan Diego Baja Taco Kitchen, found success when much of the restaurant industry shifted to takeout and delivery during pandemic restrictions.

Meritage Hospitality Group is also transforming its former Wheelhouse restaurant in downtown Grand Rapids into a Stan’s Tacos. Renovations to the space are well underway, with bright yellow Adirondack chairs now visible through layers of plastic covering the storefront. The company said Tuesday the new Grand Rapids Stan’s Tacos should open in September.

The next Stan’s Tacos location to open is at the corner of N. Beacon Boulevard and Columbus Avenue in Grand Haven. Meritage Hospitality Group says the restaurant, featuring a mural of Grand Haven landmarks by local artist Sotir Davidhi, will open Aug. 10.

In addition to its namesake food, Stan’s Tacos also serves nachos, quesadillas, burritos, salads, rice bowls, churros and a variety of flavored margaritas and sangrias.

The restaurants will be open Sunday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Meritage Hospitality Group is currently hiring for its Grand Haven and Grand Rapids locations. Those interested can apply online at https://stanstacos.com/careers-new.