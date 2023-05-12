WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A metal stamping company will invest $1.56 million to expand in Walker, creating 50 jobs.

Jireh Metal Products Inc. is a minority-owned metal stamping company with headquarters in Grandville. The company hopes to hire from historically disadvantaged communities, according to a release from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. Anyone interested in applying can visit Jireh’s website.

The expansion is supported by a $200,000 performance-based grant from the Michigan Business Development Program.