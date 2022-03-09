Staffing shortages, waitlists at day camps ahead of spring break

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With spring break for many students less than a month away, several West Michigan day camps have already reached maximum capacity.

Several YMCA day camps are waitlist only. However, YMCA Curriculum Specialist Tiffany Young said there are still some open spots at their Caledonia, Belmont and Wyoming locations.

“We do have waitlist that are running,” she said. “But because of staffing shortages, we are only at the capacity that we can serve with the staff that we have.”

Staffing shortages continue to be a problem across many West Michigan businesses.

BattleGR Tactical Games in Comstock Park has also felt the pains of hiring. The alternative day camp has about 10 spots still open. The camp will offer kids their traditional football, basketball and volleyball playtime and add esports and laser tag to their spring break fun.

Owner Jenny Lashuay said, “all of our programs focus on communication, teamwork, leadership, adaptation and awareness.”

With mask mandates now subsided, camp organizers said they are seeing a slow return of counselors and campers alike.

“As some of these masking restrictions are becoming more parent choice and more people choice, I think that is opening up more confidence as we go forward,” Young said.

You can find a full list of spring break camps and activities at GRKids.com.