EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — East Grand Rapids’ St. Stephen Catholic School will close its doors in August.

The school’s last day of operation will be Aug. 10, when its summer camp concludes, according to a Friday letter from Pastor Scott Nolan.

Nolan, who serves as the pastor of St. Stephen Parish, made the decision. It was “regretfully” confirmed by Grand Rapids Bishop David Walkowiak, the bishop said Friday in a statement.

In a letter, Nolan attributed the closure to declines in school enrollment and overall attendance at Mass, as well as the loss of four of 10 staff members for the fall.

According to Nolan, the parish brought in new school leadership, created a new educational vision and rebranded school marketing in an attempt to preserve St. Stephen School. But he said spending that much on the school was not sustainable in the long term.

Nolan said St. Stephen School was founded in 1925 and “has been a steady presence in the East Grand Rapids and Ottawa Hills neighborhoods.”

In his letter, Nolan expressed “sadness and grief” but encouraged readers to trust in God.

“The closure of the school marks a significant moment in the life of the parish, and we entrust ourselves to the Holy Spirit,” he wrote.

Walkowiak said the diocese is working to help find new Catholic schools for the students who formerly attended St. Stephen School.

The bishop also said despite the closure of St. Stephen School, overall enrollment in Catholic schools is high.

In late June, community members were informed that the school might close.

At a June 28 meeting to discuss the possibility, many parents pushed back on the closure, and some said Nolan was partially responsible for the school’s low enrollment.

St. Stephen Parish will remain open.