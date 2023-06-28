EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Saint Stephen Catholic School in East Grand Rapids may close its doors, with school leaders citing a continuing decline in enrollment.

The principal of Saint Stephen Catholic School, Elizabeth Black, and Pastor Nolan Scott sent a letter to parents on June 21, stating the school is looking at potentially closing due to falling enrollment.

At a meeting Wednesday evening, parents pushed back on the closure, saying the small class sizes are beneficial to their children.

However, Black said with smaller classrooms, the school loses its sense of “togetherness.”

“The finance committee, the pastoral committee, and the parish, everyone has been very supportive but there just haven’t been students enrolling,” she said.

As of this fall, the school has 48 students enrolled, which included those in its pre-K program. The K-8 student body would only have 21 students. The middle school, as of now, has 7 students and the second grade classrooms would be empty.

At tonight’s meeting, some people said the reason for the decline in enrollment is due, in part, to the actions of Pastor Scott Nolan.

Back in 2019, he denied holy Communion to Kent County Judge Sara Smolenski because she is married to a woman — a decision he stood behind.

Former and current members of the church who attended Wednesday’s meeting told News 8 that in the past, Nolan had separated non-Catholic students from Catholic students during Mass.

During the meeting, a former parishioner of the church, who also had both of her sons graduate from Saint Stephen, spoke out about the possibility of the school closing. She told News 8 that Nolan’s presence changed the school.

“What happened here, was that the very essence of Saint Stephen School and Parish, that welcoming-ness within weeks started to change,” said Roz Sullivan, a former parishioner.

The decision on whether to officially close the school will be made the week of July 10. The parish will remain open.