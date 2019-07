A power outage in Grand Rapids and Wyoming Thursday, July 4, 2019. (Consumers Energy)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 4,000 Consumers Energy customers were without power in the Wyoming area Thursday morning.

The Consumers Energy outage map showed the outage was first reported around 8 a.m. Thursday. The outage affected customers near 28th Street and US-131 in Grand Rapids and Wyoming.

Consumers Energy told 24 Hour News 8 the outage was caused by a squirrel getting into a substation.

Power was restored before 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

