Spencer Township crash leads to serious injury

Kent County

by: WOODTV.com staff

SPENCER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 22-year-old man from Montcalm County was airlifted to Butterworth Hospital with life threatening injuries after a single vehicle crash late Saturday night.

A Chevy Silverado pickup truck crashed into trees on Meddler Avenue NE in Spencer Township just before 9 p.m.

He was the only occupant in the vehicle. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time; speed or alcohol are unclear. This case is still under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616.632.6100.

