Speedy Wash to host haunted car wash benefiting children’s hospital

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — You’ve probably heard of haunted trails, houses and corn mazes, but have you ever been through a haunted car wash?

Speedy Wash on 28th Street SW near the intersection of Byron Center Avenue SW will transform into a haunted car wash Friday and Saturday night, giving people an opportunity to celebrate the spooky season, freshen up their ride and support a good cause.

From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., you’ll be able to purchase a car wash for $16. Half of the proceeds will be donated to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

The event will feature decorations, people in costume, a ‘tunnel of horror’ and bags of candy for kids. Alex Kanaan, the owner of Speedy Wash said it’s something he’s wanted to do for a long time.

“I have two children myself. I figured we’re out here having some fun, you know, you got kids laying in the beds at the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. I’m all about giving back to the community and especially to the children that are in need,” said Kanaan.

He said depending on how successful it is, he hopes to make the haunted car wash an annual event.