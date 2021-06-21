Ground broken on $65 million manufacturer HQ and plant in Walker

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was on hand Monday afternoon as a warehouse logistics company broke ground on a new facility in Walker.

Speedrack is investing about $65 million to build its new corporate headquarters and 275,000-square-foot plant off Northridge Drive NW west of Peach Ridge Avenue. The company, which makes pallet racks and other storage products, expects the expansion will create 164 jobs.

Speedrack is currently based near Sparta and also has plants in Quincy and Litchfield in southwestern Michigan; it employs about 300 people across the three facilities. The company says it needs to expand to keep up with demand. Its customers include Amazon, GAP, Chewy, Ford, General Motors, Medline and Caterpillar.

“Our customers, particularly those in the e-commerce industry, have seen a significant increase in sales over the last several years, and so Speedrack has invested and grown in order to support that growth,” Speedrack President Eric Quist said in a statement. “We recognized that if we were going to continue to meet this new demand, we needed to expand our manufacturing footprint. Thanks to the support provided by The Right Place with their partners at the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, we were able to focus our growth here in West Michigan, for which we are thrilled.”

The Michigan Economic Development Corp. provided a $820,000 performance-based grant to support the expansion, and Walker is also giving the project a tax abatement.

Also at the groundbreaking were MEDC CEO Quentin Messer Jr., The Right Place President and CEO Randy Thelen, state Rep. Mark Huizenga, R-Walker, and Walker Mayor Gary Carey.