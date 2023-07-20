Raysheen Harris listens during his murder trial in a Grand Rapids courtroom on July 18, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A drunk driver who had a hole in his windshield and blood covering his car has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for a hit-and-run crash in Wyoming last summer that killed a 56-year-old bicyclist.

Raysheen Harris faces up to 15 years in prison for the July 22, 2022 crash on South Division Avenue that left his car and the road covered in blood and human tissue.

The prosecution asked for a conviction of second-degree murder, which is punishable by up to life in prison.

Jurors deliberated several hours over two days before coming back with the involuntary manslaughter verdict on Thursday.

At the time of his arrest, Harris, 32, had a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit for driving, police said.

Investigators determined Harris was driving his 2008 Crown Victoria at speeds of between 80 and 90 miles per hour when he struck Nelson William Smith, who was pedaling across South Division Avenue near 36th Street.

Harris will return to Kent County Circuit Court for sentencing in late August. He remains in the Kent County Jail.

Family members of Smith were dismayed with the verdict, saying the defendant’s actions warranted a conviction of second-degree murder.

“We don’t feel he will serve a just amount of time for the crimes he committed and the actions he made,” Katrina Scharaswak, Smith’s daughter, wrote in an email. “Sentencing will be hard, but come August, we will have an opportunity to speak directly to the judge. The defendant will hear just how much pain he caused.”

Jurors were seated Monday and testimony got underway on Tuesday. Jurors got the case Wednesday afternoon following closing statements from both sides.

During opening statements on Tuesday, Kent County Assistant Prosecutor Lawrence Boivin told jurors that Harris claimed the victim “jumped out in the street in front of me.”

That, he said, was disproven by video cameras in the vicinity that recorded the collision.

Smith was riding his bike south on South Division Avenue and, after waiting for a car to pass, started crossing the road, Boivin said.

“Unfortunately for him, he doesn’t realize the defendant is driving that fast and essentially in the middle of the street, the defendant hits him,” Boivin said. “You are going to see and hear a human being — there’s no other way to put it — being exploded.”

When police caught up with Harris a short time later, there was a “human-sized hole in his windshield and he was saturated in blood,” Boivin told jurors.

Defense attorney Charles Clapp called the case “awful” and conceded his client “acted foolishly.”

“There’s not a lot to debate factually in this case,” Clapp said in opening statements.

Harris was so inebriated that he was unable to think and act clearly, Clapp said. He asked jurors to instead consider a less severe offense of intoxicated driving causing death, which is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

According to police reports and testimony, Harris was traveling south on South Division at about 2:30 p.m. when the victim entered the road from the west. After striking Smith, Harris continued south. Witnesses told police he pulled over a short distance away and removed a body part from his vehicle.

Harris then got back inside his car and left. A Kent County sheriff’s deputy stopped Harris a short time later and took him into custody. The deputy noted that Harris had bloodshot eyes, poor balance and slurred speech.

At the time of the crash, Harris had a home address on Madison Avenue SE, less than two miles from where the collision occurred.

Smith, a father of three, was a caring man who “loved to make you laugh and would have given the shirt off his back to anyone in need,” his daughter wrote in an email.

“He always found good deals at yard sales and thrift stores,” Scharaswak wrote. “He loved his children and was so excited to be a grandpa.”