BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Special Olympics Michigan is getting ready to celebrate another milestone in the development of its Unified Sports & Inclusion Center near Grand Rapids, billed as the largest facility of its kind in the world.

On Thursday, Disability Advocates of Kent County and Thresholds will hold a joint ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate their new offices located in the Unified Sports & Inclusion Center — a building that was the former home of South Christian High School.

(A Jan. 12, 2022 photo shows the new sign for the Special Olympics Michigan Unified Sports & Inclusion Center, located at 160 68th Street SW in Byron Township.)

Disability Advocates’ new 8,600-square-foot space featured the region’s first Home Accessibility Center, which acts a showroom for contractors and families to see how existing kitchens, bathrooms and other rooms can be renovated to allow those with disabilities to continue living at home.

Disability Advocates is also growing from four office suites to 24 offices, 16 additional workspaces, two conference rooms and storage and break areas.

Thresholds, which provides support for adults with disabilities, is consolidating offices in two buildings with its new 7,5000 square-foot home. The space includes 14 offices, additional work stations, two conference rooms, a kitchen and meeting and consultation areas.

Disability Advocates and Thresholds join six other organizations moving to the Special Olympics Michigan campus to collaborate and become a destination for community services for children and adults with disabilities.

Special Olympics Michigan CEO Tim Hileman told News 8 several months ago that he expects phase 1 of facility renovations at the former school to wrap up in May with Phase 2 work on the outdoor complex starting this fall. He expected the entire $15 million to $20 million project to be complete next year.

(A courtesy bird’s-eye view rendering of the Special Olympics Campus in Byron Township.)

Thursday’s grand opening celebration for Disability Advocates and Thresholds will start at 4 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the campus at 160 68th St. SW, just west of S. Division Avenue.