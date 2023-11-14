BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Special Olympics Michigan is launching the second step in creating what it calls the world’s largest inclusive sports facility.

The organization has been busy planning since 2019, turning the former South Christian High School building at 160 68th Street SW in Byron Township into the Special Olympics of Michigan Unified Sports and Inclusion Center. Renovations on the inside of the building are already 50% complete.

Phase II of the construction was set to begin Tuesday on the 17-acre outdoor sports complex. When complete, it will include an eight-lane collegiate-level track, five natural grass soccer fields, three pickleball courts, a putting and chipping green, 10 bocce ball courts, an athlete promenade and an outdoor plaza.

“We can’t believe all of this is for us,” said Max Erhardt, SOMI Athlete and Building Tomorrow’s Champions Capital Campaign Cabinet Member in a news release. “Before now, we played on other people’s fields and courts. You might not have seen us then. You will now. You will see everything we are capable of.”

Construction is set to be completed before the end of 2024. It is expected to host regional, state, national and international competitions over the coming years.

Ten organizations, including Disability Advocates of Kent County, be nice. Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan and Autism Alliance of Michigan, will be housed inside the campus and more are expected to be added. The project hopes to improve collaboration and improve services for families.

“By sharing the same facility, our partners can learn from each other, complement programs and services, and provide greater opportunities as we help to empower and build tomorrow’s champions,” said Tim Hileman, SOMI President & CEO in a news release.