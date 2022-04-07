KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — With no decision from prosecutors yet on whether the person who shot and killed a 13-year-old in Kentwood last month will be charged, the boy’s mother is pleading for the truth.

“The only people that know are the people that were there and God and my baby and he’s not here to tell his story,” Sharee Kendricks told News 8 Thursday in her first interview. “I’m not going to stop looking and asking questions until I find out what happened to my baby.”

A memorial in the bedroom of Jamarion McCuller, who was shot and killed in Kentwood in March. (April 7, 2022)

Kendricks has turned her son Jamarion McCuller’s bedroom into a memorial to remember his young life, putting up photos, notes, flowers and Christmas lights. She said he was the light of her house and her family.

He died the night of March 12 after a shooting near 29th Street and Shaffer Avenue. A shooter was initially taken into custody but soon released after the prosecutor said police needed to investigate further.

Kendricks learned of the shooting from her 10-year-old son, who got a call that his brother had been shot.

“My heart started beating real fast. I couldn’t think,” she said.

She last spoke with Jamarion earlier that day. He was supposed to hang out with his younger brother and other friends but instead decided to hang out with another group with whom she was unfamiliar.

“All know is that it was a stolen vehicle they were in. My son was a passenger in the car from what I’m gathering. Somebody stopped the vehicle and he was shot in his back,” she said.

Police haven’t said publicly what led up to the shooting, when or if the car might have been stolen or if Jamarion was even part of the alleged crime.

Kendricks said there were other kids in the car with her son but they aren’t talking. She doesn’t know who the kids are but has pleaded with the community on social media to help her find the answers.

“My plea is to have those kids come forward because they are the key in this investigation,” she said. “I’m not mad at the kids. They are kids. I just want them to come give their story. Speak up. Speak out. That’s it.”

Kendricks isn’t defending her son’s actions if he was involved in a car theft but she believes he didn’t deserve to die the way he did.

“If it went how it did, you should have just found the car and stood there and called the police and waited for the police to come,” she said. “There was no reason a gun should have been involved and nobody’s kid should be dead, especially not mine. It wasn’t your job to pursue like you were an officer… I would rather see my son in jail than dead.”

While Kendricks mourns her child, she wants to shield others from experiencing this same pain.

“Grab hold to your kids and just know who they be around. Watch the company they keep. Keep them off the streets… If not, you are going to end up just like me and this ain’t a pain you want to feel,” she said.

Kentwood police are asking anyone with information to call them at 616.698.6580. You can also submit tips to Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.