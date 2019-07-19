Spaulding closed after car crashes into home

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County dispatchers say a car crashed into a house Friday evening.
It happened in the 5200 block of Spaulding Boulevard SE in Cascade Township.
Dispatchers say the crash caused natural gas to leak out.
Crews from Consumers Energy are headed to the scene, dispatchers said.
As of 7:30 p.m. Friday, Spaulding Boulevard was closed between Burton Street and Quail Crest Drive.
Additional information was not immediately available.
