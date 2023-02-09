SpartanNash is donating bottled water and baby diapers to survivors of the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria. (Courtesy SpartanNash)

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Byron Center-based grocery distributor is working to help survivors of the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria.

SpartanNash is donating two truckloads worth of bottled water and baby diapers, the company said in a Thursday release.

The earthquake killed more than 20,000 people.

“The destruction in Turkey and Syria is unimaginable, and we feel compelled to leverage supplies we have in stock to provide critical aid as fast as possible,” SpartanNash CEO Tony Sarsam said in the release.

The company sent $1 million in aid to Ukraine last year.