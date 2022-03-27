BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Byron Center-based grocery distributer SpartanNash has renewed its military contract.

The contract has been extended for three years, through Dec. 15, 2025, SpartanNash said in a press release.

“This extension is a way for SpartanNash’s military division to distribute grocery products so commissaries and exchanges can deliver a familiar shopping experience to servicemen and women with their favorite USA brands, providing a touch of home regardless of where they are stationed,” a spokesperson for SpartanNash said in an email to News 8.

The company distributes products to 160 commissaries and 400 exchanges, it said.