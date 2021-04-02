Sparta PD: Man put antifreeze in co-worker’s water

An April 1, 2021, booking photo of Johnny Jesus Castellanos from the Kent County jail.

SPARTA, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged with trying to poison a woman he worked with at a Sparta plant.

Johnny Castellanos, 48, was charged Friday with a count of poisoning water.

Sparta Police Officer David Price says Castellanos and the woman worked together at Packaging Personified in Sparta. After the woman noticed her water tasted odd on a couple of different days, she set up a camera near where she keeps her water bottle.

That camera captured images of Castellanos pouring something into her water, Price said. Testing later revealed it was antifreeze.

The woman is OK.

Price said it’s not yet clear what Castellanos’ motive was. It’s unknown whether he and the victim had any connection other than being merely co-workers.

Online records show Castellanos turned himself in and was booked into the Kent County jail Thursday, then posted bond and was released Friday following arraignment.