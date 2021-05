The Tenneco factory in Sparta will be closing its doors soon. (courtesy Tenneco Facebook page)

SPARTA, Mich. (WOOD) — A factory in Sparta is closing its doors this summer.

Tenneco will be closing its factory in Sparta, at 200 S Maple St., this July, it said in a letter sent to an employee on April 30.

At least 70 employees are scheduled to be laid off on July 2, or sometime between July 2 and July 15, the letter said. The company will be moving operations done at the Sparta location to other Tenneco sites.