Sparta-based ChoiceOne acquiring Community Shores Bank

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Sparta-based ChoiceOne Financial Services announced Tuesday it will acquire Muskegon-based Community Shores Bank Corporation.

Officials say the move will create a $1.5 billion bank holding company with 33 offices in West and Southeastern Michigan.

“With similar cultures, values and commitments to our local communities, this merger will allow both organizations to better serve our customers in Muskegon and Ottawa counties,” said Community Shores Bank CEO and President Heather Brolick in a news release. She will continue with ChoiceOne as senior vice president of human resources. “Both ChoiceOne Bank and Community Shores Bank have deep roots in West Michigan. This merger will allow us to enhance our impact on the local community, as well as combine our service cultures and ChoiceOne’s technology enhancements to better serve our customers.”

Currently, ChoiceOne has 29 locations and Community Shores has four offices serving Muskegon and Ottawa counties.

The merger is expected to close in the second half of 2020.

More information about the acquisition can be found online.