The Rockford High School Marching Band practices on Dec. 19, 2022, for the Rose Parade.

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — With final preparations underway for the Rockford High School Marching Band to perform in the Tournament of Roses Parade, the team is scrambling to find a way to get to California.

Rockford High School Director of Bands Brian Phillips confirmed to News 8 on Tuesday that some of the scheduled flights have been canceled.

“We are traveling in three groups, from two airports, with two different airlines,” he wrote in an email. “As of right now, one of our Southwest flights out of Midway (airport in Chicago) has been canceled.”

Phillips says the band’s tour coordinators are working to find alternate flights.

The band is scheduled to perform Saturday at the Tournament of Roses Bandfest. On Monday, the band will march in the parade through the streets of Pasadena.

Phillips hoped that a flight solution will be in place by Tuesday night.