CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport announced Thursday that Southwest Airlines will be adding a nonstop flight to Myrtle Beach International Airport.

The airport said the direct flight to Myrtle Beach will take off on Saturdays from June 6 to Aug. 16.

For more information and to book a flight from the Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) to Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) visit Southwest Airlines’ website.