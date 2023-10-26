CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Next summer, Southwest Airlines is adding a new flight route to Nashville, Tennessee.

The service will be seasonal, according to Gerald R. Ford International Airport. Currently, the only airline to fly direct from Grand Rapids to Nashville is Allegiant. Southwest will join it in 2024, providing nonstop flights on Saturdays and Sundays.

The flight will be a 143-seat Boeing 737-700. Tickets are on sale now at Southwest’s website.

“We continue to optimize our schedule and respond to changing travel trends,” said Brook Sorem, vice president network planning at Southwest Airlines. “We look forward to providing this service between two strong leisure markets.”

Southwest has been flying out of Gerald R. Ford International Airport since 2013 and flies to and from six destinations.