Southbound E. Beltline shut down in Grand Rapids Twp. due to crash

Police at the scene of a crash in the southbound lanes of the East Beltline south of 4 Mile Road in Grand Rapids Township on Sept. 6, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A section of the East Beltline was shut down Sunday night northeast of Grand Rapids following a crash with injuries, Kent County sheriff’s dispatchers confirmed to News 8.

The southbound lanes of the Beltline were shut down at 4 Mile Road in Grand Rapids Township around 9:30 p.m., according to authorities. There was also a fire at the scene.

It appeared that at least three vehicles were involved in the crash and several people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Both the Grand Rapids Township and Plainfield Township fire departments, as well as Kent County sheriff’s deputies, responded to the scene.

Further details on what led up to the crash weren’t available. News 8 is working to get more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.