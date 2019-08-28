Sources: Midwest Express coming to Ford Airport

A rendering of the expansion of Concourse A at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport. Courtesy of Gerald R. Ford International Airport. (Aug. 28, 2019)

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Midwest Express Airlines is coming to Gerald R. Ford International Airport and will be flying to Milwaukee, sources confirmed to News 8.

Midwest Express will be the seventh to fly out of the metro Grand Rapids airport.

The official announcement is expected to be made Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday morning, airport officials announced a three-stage expansion.

The first stage will be a $90 million extension of Concourse A, which will add eight new gates and other amenities. Officials expect construction to begin in spring 2020.

The second stage of the development will add a federal inspection station, which will be capable of screening international commercial passenger flights. Airport leadership is seeking federal approval for that development, a release states.

Officials say the third development includes moving the current air traffic control tower.

The airport says no local taxpayer dollars will be used to finance the expansion. The project will be paid for with a combination of federal and state grants, municipal bonds issued by the airport and user fees, a news release said.