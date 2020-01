WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming police say one person was killed in a shooting Sunday night.

The scene is in the area of 52nd Street and Clyde Park Avenue in a mobile home community. Police are focused on a home in the 5000 block of Curtis Drive.

News 8 crews saw crime scene tape around the home.

Wyoming police say no arrests have been made in the shooting. Details about who the victim was have not been released.

