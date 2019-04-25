Son-in-law charged with killings: 'It's overwhelming' Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Left to right: Undated courtesy photos of Theodore Syrek and Patty Syrek. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A Sept. 7, 2018 booking photo of Nathan Board. (Kent County Correctional Facility) [ + - ]

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The man accused of killing his in-laws while they slept in their Kent County home last summer spoke with 24 Hour News 8 from behind bars this week.

“This is a very unfortunate thing,” Nathan Board said of the murders of Ted and Patty Syrek.

Board told 24 Hour News 8 that he met Sarah Syrek at a West Michigan gas station in 2016. He spotted her and immediately felt an attraction.

“It was love at first sight,” he said.

Board says they were engaged three weeks later and married in June 2016. He says he met her parents about a month after he and Sarah Syrek started dating. They met at the Syreks’ home, which would later become the scene of the crime.

Investigators say Board admitted to using a hammer to beat the couple in their bedroom.

But during his jailhouse interview, Board told News 8 that he thought the Syreks were "nice” and that they loved him like a son — even calling him “son.” Nathan said that he got along well with his in-laws and that there were no disagreements.

According to investigators, there were fights between Sarah Syrek and Board. The couple moved to Arizona and in the summer of 2018. They were divorcing when the murders happened in September 2018.

24 Hour News 8 asked Board what led to them to split and why he killed his wife’s parents, but he didn’t want to talk about the divorce or the case.

A new copy of a search warrant says Board did talk to investigators on Sept. 5, 2018 — the day after the Syreks were found dead in their home.

The court document says Board confessed that he drove to the Syrek’s home and parked his truck on a two-track in some woods away from the house. He then took a hammer from the toolbox in his truck and used a hideaway key to get into the house, the warrant states.

Board took off his boots and wearing two pairs of socks, snuck into the Syreks’ bedroom, according to the documents. The search warrant says Board paced in the room for 40 to 45 minutes while they slept and eventually decided to "do it," hitting Ted Syrek in the head with the hammer first, followed by Patty Syrek.

The couple was hit multiple times, an autopsy concluded. Investigators found their bodies on the bedroom floor.

The warrant says Board then found the key for the Syreks’ Chevrolet Impala and drove to Howard City to get rid of his hammer and bloody clothes.

Sarah Syrek told investigators that Board is bipolar and recently went off his medicine in 2018.

“It’s overwhelming,” Board said of the situation.

Board waived his competency exam this week. He remains in the Kent County jail awaiting his next court appearance on June 4.