KENT CITY, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say they have charged a Kent City man with shooting and killing his father earlier this week.

Phillip Neale Potter, 61, died Wednesday afternoon after being shot on Kent Street south of E. Muskegon Street in Kent City. His death was ruled a homicide.

His son, 18-year-old Silas Edward Potter, was charged with open murder and felony use of a firearm, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said.

Potter remains in the Kent County jail.