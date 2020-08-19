Some USPS machines dismantled in Kent Co., including one Wednesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The day after the postmaster general said he would hit pause on massive changes within the U.S. Postal Service, News 8 learned a sorting machine was being dismantled in the downtown Grand Rapids post office.

The changes implemented by new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, which have led to some slowdowns in delivery, have been sharply criticized as the nation nears a presidential election expected to see huge numbers of absentee ballots.

“I think that some of the damage has already been done and caused some distress to the American people and to the mail system,” Amy Puhalski, the president of the American Postal Workers Union Western Michigan Area Local #281.

She told News 8 there are 35 mail sorting machines in the Grand Rapids area. Of those, six have been dismantled. Four were at the downtown post office. Some were facer cancelers, which are used to sort mail during peak times.

One more at the downtown office was also in the process of being dismantled Wednesday, workers inside the facility confirmed.

News 8 spotted one of the stripped machines outside a USPS facility near Gerald R. Ford International Airport. Some parts were in a dumpster, while workers sorted through more lined up in parking spaces. The union president said that machine was used only for “flats,” a classification that does not include mail-in ballots.

A sorting machine is dismantled outside a U.S. Postal Service facility in metro Grand Rapids on Aug. 19, 2020.

Whether the destruction of the other sorting machines will have a negative impact remains to be seen. But Puhalski said she has faith in the postal workers.

“We have been taught and trained over the years to identify political mail, whether it’s campaign material request for ballots or ballots in itself,” she said. “We have been programmed to identify that and prioritize that nothing has changed in regards to them informing us what our responsibilities to ensure that political mail gets out.”

The Grand Rapids postmaster declined to speak to News 8 Wednesday to comment on whether the post office would be able to handle absentee ballots come November.