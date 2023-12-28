WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Many fire departments across the country expect 2023 to be a record year for fire calls, and West Michigan is no exception.

This comes amid a major decline in volunteer firefighters.

“Across the board, I think across the country it’s just difficult. It’s difficult to staff, it’s difficult to get as many people as you want on every call, but you know, we do what we can and we have to do it safely,” said Tim Krizov, chief of the Portland Area Fire Authority.

Krizov said the department has remained steady with a staff of approximately two dozen throughout the years, but fire calls have been anything but.

“I looked back about 10, 11 years and we were averaging 120 calls and then I went back another 10 years, and we were at about 60 calls,” Krizov recalled. “Last 10 years it’s doubled.”

While it’s difficult to pinpoint which types of calls in particular are increasing, Krizov said more accidents on I-96 and a windstorm in August likely also drove some of the increases this year in particular.

The challenge, he said, is daytime staffing. Since Portland’s firefighters are only paid for training or when they take a call, everyone has a full-time job.

“They travel to Grand Rapids for jobs, they travel to Lansing, they just travel for their jobs so it’s hard to keep a staffing of five or six during the day. It’s just almost impossible.”

The department is keeping up with the help of mutual aid, but if numbers keep heading in this direction, the chief said he might have to consider bringing on part-time employees for those tough-to-staff daytime hours. For now, though, he said they’re doing okay.

“We’ve been blessed. We’ve kept our numbers up, we haven’t gotten down to where I get nervous. We have a core group of people that I can count on that show up all the time and then there’s the other ones that you know, are busy.”

It’s not just smaller cities seeing an influx, the Wyoming Fire Department is expecting a 5% increase in calls compared to last year.

“The highest call volume that we’ve had is a little over 7,100 calls in a year. We averaged 21 calls per day (in 2023), so we are on track for 7500,” said acting

chief Dennis Van Tassell.

He believes there could be several reasons for this.

“It might be the influx of people because the city is growing, we have more buildings, more people driving, more accidents due to that. In general, it’s aging population nationwide and so we’re seeing medicals that way too,” Van Tassell explained.

The good news for Wyoming is that a millage passed by voters in May will allow the department to add 12 additional firefighters.

“We had already had 6 on board so we’ve since hired 3 more. We are hiring 3 more in April, so we’ll be up to staff then. We are currently remodeling two fire stations and we’ve already placed a purchase for a new platform all because of that millage.”

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, recruitment and retention have become two of the biggest challenges for fire and emergency services. In 1984, there were close to 898,000 volunteer firefighters. That number dropped to approximately 677,000 in 2020.

A 2020 survey by the National Volunteer Fire Council showed more than two-thirds of respondents felt their departments had a problem with

volunteer retention and nearly half of the volunteers had considered leaving the fire service at some point.

“Nationwide there’s a growth in full-time firefighters just due to the dwindling paid on-call or volunteerism in the fire service,” Van Tassell said. “You will see in the last decade Grandville has had full-time people and they’ve expanded their full-time staff. Alpine Township, Dutton, Cutlerville, Byron Township.”

Although it’s difficult to know what the long-term impacts will be, the USFA report showed the pandemic played a role in fire and emergency service volunteerism as well. Many departments no longer have that extra funding to recruit and retain.

COVID-19 did, however, bring more awareness to the work of first responders. This could lead to more remote work opportunities, potentially creating a new pool of people available to volunteer.

For now, agencies like Wyoming and Portland will have to keep an eye on the numbers to determine how best to keep their communities safe.

“We are going to just evaluate data every year, but we do have a plan to add positions after we start evaluating how and where we need to respond from,” Van Tassell said.