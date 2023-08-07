WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming is having its first City Commission meeting since its mayor Kent Vanderwood was charged for trying to redirect Michigan’s electoral votes in 2020.

While Vanderwood’s attorney said he would not be stepping down as mayor, a group of protestors are expected to push back and call for his resignation Monday night.

The mayor is facing a slew of charges issued by the Attorney General including conspiracy to commit forgery, two counts of forgery, conspiracy to commit uttering and publishing, uttering and publishing, conspiracy to commit election law forgery, and two counts of election law forgery.

Vanderwood is among 16 people accused of meeting in December 2020 to sign a document saying they were Michigan’s electors and directing the state’s votes to former President Donald Trump. That document was sent to the U.S. Senate and the National Archives. The Michigan Attorney General’s Office says it was an attempt to unlawfully send Michigan’s electoral votes to Trump when they, in fact, went to President Joe Biden.

A group called the Democracy Coalition, a collective of voting rights and democracy advocates, plan to formally request Vanderwood to resign.

The group said the charges “raise serious concerns about Mayor Vanderwood’s ability to fulfill his duties in a manner that upholds the values and principles an elected official should abide by,” according to a release.

The Democracy Coalition is said to be dedicated to promoting transparency, accountability, and ethical governance and said Vanderwood stepping down would provide more transparency and trust to the public.

Vanderwood was arraigned in court on the elector charges on Aug. 4. If convicted, he could face 14 years in prison.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at Wyoming City Hall.