Deputies: 1 injured in explosion near Cedar Springs

The scene following an explosion and fire at a mobile home in White Creek Country Estates in Solon Township on May 4, 2021.

SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was injured in an explosion at a mobile home north of Cedar Springs, authorities say.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday at White Creek Country Estates mobile home park off Egner Street NE west of US-131 in Solon Township.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately release information about what sparked the explosion. The severity of the person’s injuries is also not yet known.

