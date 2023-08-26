KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — The 18th annual 28th Street Metro Cruise wrapped up its final day Saturday, with an estimated 100,000 visitors stopping by to see all the cars.

This year’s Metro Cruise had five official sites.

The two main events took place at Rogers Plaza in Wyoming and Woodland Mall in Kentwood. These locations featured the Dream Wheels and Miss Metro Cruise events, along with live music, food and activities for kids — in addition to over 400 cars.

There were also three new sites, known as Pit Stops, in Cascade and Grandville. They featured collector car clubs, food vendors, official merchandise and car-related entertainment.

“We’re excited. I mean, there’s so much to do at Metro Cruise event sites. That’s what we like to do. It’s not just an older gentleman’s car show anymore,” Brandon Simmons, Metro Cruise event director, said. “It’s so much more for kids and adults alike. But as you see, we have a climbing tower. We have Jaws of Life demonstrations by police departments and fire departments. We have official merchandise — our official merch collection was pretty big.”

Metro Cruise started in 2005 as an initiative to draw attention to businesses in the area and on 28th Street.