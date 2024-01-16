GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Slide-offs and minor crashes on snowy roads snarled traffic around West Michigan Tuesday.

There were intermittent lane closures all around West Michigan Tuesday, and some crashes that shut down highways entirely.

Northbound I-196 was closed at North Shore Drive near South Haven around 9:45 a.m., with Michigan State Police reporting multiple crashes. Police said no injuries were reported there.

MSP said a jackknifed semi-truck blocked the 28th Street ramp from westbound I-96, slowing traffic nearby.

A jackknifed semi-truck on westbound I-96 at 28th Street in Cascade Township on Jan. 16, 2024. (Courtesy Michigan State Police)

Michigan State Police shut down I-961 at North Shore Drive near South Haven on Jan. 16, 2024. (Courtesy Michigan State Police)

A crash on westbound I-96 on Jan. 16, 2024.

Earlier, southbound I-196 was closed at Blue Star Highway near Saugatuck around 8:30 a.m. before reopening about an hour and a half later.

Westbound I-96 near the East Beltline, just east of Grand Rapids, was backed up during the morning commute.

Drivers can track can keep an eye on highway closures on the Michigan Department of Transportation’s Mi Drive website. The map also has options to see construction zones, MDOT cameras and track MDOT snowplows.

When driving in poor conditions, remember to slow down and leave plenty of extra space between vehicles. Don’t forget to brush off your headlights and turn them on.

Give plow trucks plenty of room and never pass them on the right. You should also move over if you see flashing lights to give emergency responders and tow truck drivers plenty of space to work.

MSP also reminded drivers to keep an emergency kit in the car. It should include an extra blanket, cellphone charger, flashlight, food, kitty litter or sand and water.