Smoke plume rises as Wyoming piano business burns

Crews on the scene of a pole barn fire on Batt Drive in Wyoming. (March 22, 2021)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A large plume of smoke is rising from a fire in Wyoming, where crews are working to douse flames at a commercial pole barn.

The scene is at Grand Rapids Piano on Batt Drive off of S. Division Avenue near Alger Street. Photos from the scene show at least part of the building has been destroyed.

Authorities say everyone got out of the building safely and there are no reports of injuries.

The News 8 crew on the scene reported hearing the sound of popping; it’s not yet clear whether anything was exploding or, if so, what.

A News 8 camera over metro Grand Rapids shows the thick black smoke rising, and people have reported seeing it from other parts of the area, including in Standale and from 28th Street near Madison Avenue SE.

Large plumes of smoke visible from the Standale-Grand Rapids border on March 22, 2021. (Shane Boyd/ReportIt)

A plume of smoke rises from a fire in Wyoming on March 22, 2021.

A plume of smoke rises from a fire in Wyoming on March 22, 2021. (Patrick Hoffer/ReportIt)

The nearby Kroc Center was temporarily closed due to the fire, but has since reopened.

Target 8 went out to Grand Rapids Piano in February 2018 when we were looking for pianos that the owner of the now-defunct Christian Brothers Piano, Gregory Grill, had not returned to their owners. The owner of Grand Rapids Piano said at the time Grill had been storing some pianos at the Batt Drive site but had already taken them away. Authorities were later able to contact Grill and get several pianos back where they belonged.

News 8 has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more. Check back for more details as they are released.