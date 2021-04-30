Smoke alarms credited with saving family from Wyoming house fire

The scene of an April 30, 2021, fire on Joosten Street SW in Wyoming. (Courtesy Wyoming Department of Public Safety)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A Wyoming home sustained extensive damage in an overnight fire.

The fire broke out Thursday, just before midnight, in the 1200 block of Joosten Street SW near Cleveland Avenue. Responding firefighters found flames coming from both stories.

Crews remained on the scene until 4 a.m. dousing the flames and making sure hot spots were controlled.

No one was hurt. The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says everyone inside the house, three adults and two children, escaped after the smoke alarms went off. It pointed anyone who needs a smoke alarm to the American Red Cross for help.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.