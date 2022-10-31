GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Six teenagers were arrested for breaking into vehicles in Cutlerville Saturday.

Deputies were called around 11 p.m. about “teenagers wearing ski masks trying to open vehicle doors,” the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said in a Monday release. It was happening in the 6500 block of Madison Avenue near 68th Street in Gaines Township.

When deputies arrived, they found a vehicle that had been stolen from Wyoming with three teenagers inside, the sheriff’s office said. It said a fourth teenager took off running.

A Kent County K-9 tracked down two teenagers hiding in the woods, while another surrendered, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities say two 16-year-old boys, two 14-year-old boys, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl, all from Grand Rapids, were arrested.

Deputies recovered “several” items that had been stolen from Byron Township and Gaines Township neighborhoods.

“The KCSO reminds the public to lock their vehicles if left outside and remember to remove credit cards, cash, and electronics from the vehicle if at all possible,” the sheriff’s office said in the release.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.